Türkiye is more determined than ever to secure its Syrian border from attacks by PKK-linked YPG terrorists, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Wednesday, insisting that a ground operation would start "at the most convenient time."

Erdoğan, who was making a speech to his ruling Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) lawmakers in the Parliament, has signaled a possible ground operation against the YPG forces in Syria after retaliatory strikes escalated along the Syrian border in recent days.

"Our operations with planes, cannons and drones are only the beginning. Our determination to secure all our southern border... with a safe zone is stronger today than ever before," Erdoğan said.

"While we press ahead with air raids uninterrupted, we will crack down on terrorists also by land at the most convenient time for us," he said.

Türkiye has continued to comply with agreements regarding its border with Syria, and has every right to take care of its own problems in northern Syria while others did not fulfill their promises, he said possibly referring to the previous promises by the United States and Russia in the region.

The president specified northern Syria's YPG-controlled Tal Rifaat, Manbij and Ain al-Arab as possible targets to clear of terrorists.

The PKK/YPG mostly carries out terrorist attacks in Manbij, Ain al-Arab and the Tal Rifaat district of Aleppo. The terrorist group uses those areas as bases for its attacks.

Aerial operations in northern Syria are only beginning, and will begin land operations at the most convenient time, Erdoğan added.

According to Erdoğan, Türkiye's operations will ensure the territorial integrity of both Syria and Iraq, where it has also been conducting operations against PKK terrorists.

Türkiye has made separate agreements with the United States and Russia for the withdrawal of PKK/YPG elements as the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) were carrying out Operation Peace Spring, which began on Oct. 9, 2019, in northern Syria. After pledging the withdrawal of the PKK/YPG 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of the Turkish border in line with the agreements, the U.S. and Russia have failed to keep their promises for two and a half years.

During a visit to Türkiye by then-U.S. Vice President Mike Pence eight days into Operation Peace Spring, the U.S. pledged that the terrorist group would withdraw 32 kilometers south from the border, but Washington did not fulfill its commitment. Russia also committed to the removal of the terrorist group from Tal Rifaat and Manbij under an agreement reached with Türkiye during Operation Peace Spring.

Early Sunday, Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Sword, a cross-border aerial campaign against the PKK terrorist group and its Syrian wing, the YPG, which have illegal hideouts across the Iraqi and Syrian borders where they plan attacks on Turkish soil. The country's air operation followed a PKK/YPG terrorist attack on Nov. 13 on Istanbul's crowded Istiklal Street that killed six people and left 81 injured.

Türkiye eliminated 254 PKK/YPG terrorists as part of its cross-border air operation in northern Iraq and Syria, the country's national defense minister also said early Wednesday.

"So far, 471 targets have been targeted in the operation, and 254 terrorists have been neutralized," Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said at the operations center of the Land Forces Command in the capital Ankara.

"Terrorists have despicably attacked civilian targets. We will silence them as soon as possible," Akar added.

Ankara only targets terrorists and their hideouts during the operation, Akar reiterated, saying: "We do not have any problems with any ethnic, religious or sectarian group, or with our Kurdish or Arab brothers."

After the air operation was launched, President Erdoğan also signaled a ground operation to northern Iraq and northern Syria to eliminate the terror threat, saying: "This is not limited to just an air operation."

The Turkish leader has threatened a new military operation into northern Syria since May and upped those threats in the wake of this month's attack. Erdoğan has repeatedly called for a 30-kilometer "safe zone" to protect Türkiye against cross-border attacks from Syrian territory.

Türkiye responded to the recent Istanbul terrorist attack by destroying targets of the terrorist organization in northern Iraq and Syria, Erdoğan also said Tuesday, vowing to root out terrorism posing a threat to national security.

"We gave our answer to the vile attack that cost the lives of six innocents by razing the terrorist targets in northern Iraq and Syria," Erdoğan said at an opening ceremony in northeastern Artvin province. He said that Türkiye would "soon" launch a ground operation in Syria against the PKK/YPG following air raids.

"We have been bearing down on the terrorists for a few days with our planes, cannons and guns," Erdoğan said in his speech. "God willing, we will root out all of them as soon as possible, together with our tanks, our soldiers."

"We know the identity, location and track record of the terrorists. We also know very well who patronizes, arms and encourages terrorists," Erdoğan said, implying the U.S. support for the YPG.

Türkiye sees the PKK and the YPG as the same terrorist group and has called on countries, especially the United States, to cut all support to the terrorists, Akar also reiterated Tuesday.

On the same day, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu also said that the YPG terrorists wanted to establish "a terrorist state around us, we could not allow that. Protecting our borders and our nation is our responsibility and duty."

The PKK is a designated terrorist organization in the U.S., Türkiye and the European Union, and Washington's support for its Syrian affiliate has been a major strain on bilateral relations with Ankara. The PKK/YPG has controlled much of northeastern Syria after the forces of Syrian regime leader Bashar Assad withdrew in 2012. The U.S. primarily partnered with PKK/YPG terrorists in northeastern Syria in its fight against the Daesh terrorist group. On the other hand, Türkiye strongly opposed the PKK/YPG's presence in northern Syria.

Under the pretext of fighting Daesh, the U.S. has provided military training and given truckloads of military support to the PKK/YPG, despite its NATO ally's security concerns. Underlining that one cannot support one terrorist group to defeat another, Türkiye conducted its counterterrorism operations, throughout which it has managed to remove a significant number of terrorists from the region.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).