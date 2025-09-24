Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with U.N. World Food Programme (WFP) Executive Director Cindy McCain in New York on Wednesday during the U.N. General Assembly’s 80th session to strengthen ties against global food insecurity.

In the meeting, both sides emphasized Türkiye’s vital role in humanitarian operations, highlighting its geostrategic location and robust logistical infrastructure that enable the expansion of WFP’s food assistance efforts across the region and beyond.

According to the statements of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Türkiye announced new financial and in-kind contributions to WFP operations, including wheat supplies as well as the allocation of resources to meet storage and logistics needs.

The two parties also discussed the establishment of a more systematic and expanded partnership that would position Türkiye as a strategic stockpile and logistics hub for WFP’s global activities, ensuring faster and more reliable delivery of aid.

“As a responsible member of the international community, Türkiye remains committed to providing humanitarian assistance to all those in need, particularly in Gaza,” the ministry said in the statement.

The ministry added that the shared commitment expressed during the meeting marks another milestone in strengthening cooperation between Türkiye and the U.N. system in addressing hunger and humanitarian crises worldwide.

Recently, the U.N. WFP revealed in its 2025 Global Outlook Report that 343 million people in 74 countries experienced acute food insecurity in 2024, a 10% increase from 2023.