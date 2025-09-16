Ankara eyes further rapprochement with Khalifa Haftar in Libya as President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan underlined that Türkiye has not severed ties with the powerful commander.

“We think that western and eastern Libya should engage in a constructive dialogue,” Erdoğan said in response to a question by journalists during his return from Qatar, where he attended an Arab League-Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit on Monday. “We want sovereignty, territorial integrity and political unity of Libya to be safeguarded and take steps accordingly,” Erdoğan said.

The president emphasized that Türkiye has supported the legitimate government in Tripoli since the beginning, but recent policies have shifted to opening diplomatic channels in eastern Libya. “These multidimensional diplomatic efforts are a reflection of Türkiye’s regional vision and its pursuit of peace. We want the political process in Libya to move forward with fair, transparent elections. Certainly, there are and will be people attempting to thwart Libya’s march to peace and stability. We will support people of Libya and strengthen the ground for dialogue,” he said.

Erdoğan also spoke about the maritime jurisdiction deal between Türkiye and Tripoli and stated that its approval by the Benghazi administration would be a major gain for international law.

Türkiye is a key actor in the region and seeks to expand its clout in Libya. Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalın has recently paid a visit to the country, while Ankara also reached out to Haftar for more cooperation, marking a shift in its Libya policy.

Türkiye seeks the approval of the Tobruk-based parliament, aligned with Haftar, for a 2019 maritime delimitation deal with the U.N.-recognized government in Tripoli.

Greece and Egypt have reportedly lobbied Haftar against the agreement, citing competing claims in the Eastern Mediterranean and potential infringement on their maritime zones. The deal is seen by Ankara as a strategic win in asserting Türkiye’s rights in the region.

Haftar’s son and deputy, Saddam Haftar, has played a key role in expanding his father’s diplomatic and military ties with Türkiye. Saddam attended Türkiye’s IDEF defense fair last year, met with senior officials and visited Ankara in April for talks on military cooperation. During Kalın’s visit, a Turkish naval vessel docked in Benghazi, and Haftar emphasized the “deep historical ties between the Libyan and Turkish naval forces.”

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said he may visit Benghazi in the coming months, depending on positive steps by the eastern Libyan administration. Analysts say Haftar’s trip could further stabilize relations and pave the way for broader economic and security cooperation between Ankara and eastern Libya.