Türkiye will join other countries for an international aid conference set to be held in Belgium's Brussels on Monday. The country's Foreign Ministry on Sunday called on the European Union to unconditionally lift sanctions on Syria ahead of the conference to which the war-torn country's new authorities have been invited.

Ankara, allied with Syria's new rulers who ousted regime head Bashar Assad and took power in December, views such a step as necessary for a "peaceful transition" in the country, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The EU on Monday will host the ninth international conference in support of Syria. For the first time, representatives of Syria's government – the new interim authorities – have been invited to attend. The event aims to raise international support for Syria's transition and recovery after more than 13 years of civil war.

The European bloc on Feb. 24 already announced an easing of sanctions on Syria's energy, transport and banking sectors to relieve some of the challenges facing Ahmed al-Sharaa, Syria's interim president.

But Europe and other powers remain wary over what direction al-Sharaa's group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which spearheaded the lightning offensive that toppled Assad on Dec. 8, may take Syria.

EU foreign ministers have warned that the sanctions they eased could be reimposed if Syria's new leaders break promises to respect the rights of minorities and move toward democracy.

"Syria's economic security is essential for the country's stability and security," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said, adding that "economic opportunities and jobs need to be created." "The sanctions must be lifted unconditionally and for an indeterminate period," it said.

Türkiye, which hosts nearly 3 million Syrian refugees, also urged reconstruction of Syria "to encourage returns," that somewhat accelerated after the fall of Assad, although most Syrians still remain in the country, awaiting rebuilding efforts.

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yılmaz will attend the Brussels conference.