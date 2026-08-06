Türkiye's National Security Council (MGK) on Thursday called for the international community to take a firm and uncompromising stance against Israel over continued cease-fire violations in Gaza, escalating settler violence in the occupied Palestinian territories and provocative attacks on holy sites, including Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In a statement issued after the meeting, the council said the international community must respond decisively to Israel's continued cease-fire violations despite recent progress under the Gaza Peace Plan.

The council also condemned escalating settler violence in the occupied Palestinian territories and continued provocative attacks targeting holy sites, particularly Al-Aqsa Mosque, stressing that a clear and uncompromising international response is needed.

The meeting also reviewed progress toward Türkiye's "Terror-Free Türkiye" and "Terror-Free Region" goals, with members discussing the next phase of efforts aimed at strengthening national security, regional stability and long-term prosperity.

The council received briefings on ongoing counterterrorism operations against the PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG, the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) and Daesh terrorist groups, saying operations at home and abroad continue with determination.

Marking the 10th anniversary of the July 15, 2016, defeated coup attempt, the council assessed the latest stage of the fight against FETÖ and reaffirmed that efforts to dismantle the group's remaining network would continue.

The MGK also highlighted Türkiye's successful hosting of the NATO Summit, describing it as a critical milestone for the alliance while reaffirming Ankara's commitment to sharing its advanced defense capabilities with allies.

On regional issues, the council warned that renewed clashes between Iran and the United States pose risks to neighboring countries and global trade routes, urging all sides to refrain from the use of force and return to negotiations aimed at securing lasting peace.

Regarding the Russia-Ukraine war, the council said expanding the conflict into neighboring regions, particularly the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea, would not resolve the strategic deadlock and called on both sides to reduce tensions and take concrete steps toward peace.

The statement also underscored the importance of deepening multidimensional cooperation with Syria and Iraq, saying stronger regional coordination remains essential for security, stability and prosperity.