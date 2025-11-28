Türkiye called on Israel to immediately end its strikes on the Syrian town of Beit Jin near Damascus, warning that the attacks violate Syria’s sovereignty and threaten efforts to restore security and stability in the country.

In a statement posted on X, Foreign Ministry spokesman Öncü Keçeli said Israel was pursuing a “destructive agenda” with its latest assault, noting that the strikes came as Syrians approach the anniversary of their Dec. 8 liberation and as the international community increasingly rallies around supporting Syria’s stability.

Keçeli said Israel has launched military operations despite facing no threat from Syrian territory, adding that these actions endanger civilians and undermine regional stability. He stressed that the attacks hinder the Syrian government and people in their efforts to rebuild security, welfare and social peace.

“These attacks must end without delay,” Keçeli said, calling on all responsible members of the international community to act.

The Israeli army has carried out over 1,000 airstrikes on Syria and more than 400 cross-border raids into the southern provinces since December 2024, according to Syrian government data. After the fall of the Bashar Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarized buffer zone, a move that violated the 1974 Disengagement Agreement with Syria. Israel’s incursions worry Ankara, which has repeatedly warned that Israel’s expansionism across the region may target Türkiye eventually. At one point, Israel implied support for the terrorist group YPG, the Syrian wing of the PKK, which has killed thousands in Türkiye since the 1980s.

Türkiye is a staunch supporter of the new administration in Syria led by Ahmed al-Sharaa and has pledged to support Damascus’ efforts to maintain security and stability in the post-war country. When Damascus moved to integrate the YPG into the new army, Türkiye voiced support as Ankara itself sought to disarm the PKK in a separate initiative.