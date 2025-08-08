Türkiye on Friday called on the international community to prevent Israel’s plans to “take control” of Gaza City under a plan proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Every step taken by the fundamentalist Netanyahu government to continue its genocide and expand its occupation deals a heavy blow to global peace and security,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Calling Israel's move an attempt to render Gaza uninhabitable and forcibly displace Palestinians from their land, the ministry said Türkiye "strongly condemns" Israel’s decision.

It stressed that lasting peace in the region can only be achieved through respect for international law, prioritization of diplomacy, and protection of fundamental human rights.

Under the plan to "defeat" Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army "will prepare to take control of Gaza City," Netanyahu’s office said Friday.

“Israel must immediately halt its war plans, agree to a cease-fire and begin negotiations for a two-state solution,” the Turkish statement said.

It called on the international community to “carry out its responsibility to prevent this plan’s implementation” and urged the U.N. Security Council to take binding decisions against Israel.

Before the decision, Netanyahu said Israel planned to take full control of Gaza but did not intend to govern it.

He told U.S. network Fox News on Thursday that the military would seize complete control of the Gaza Strip, noting that Israel did not want "to keep" the territory, which it occupied in 1967 but withdrew troops and settlers from in 2005.

Netanyahu said Israel wanted a "security perimeter" and to hand the Palestinian territory to "Arab forces that will govern it properly without threatening us".

His office on Friday said a majority of the security cabinet had adopted "five principles", including demilitarization of the territory and "the establishment of an alternative civil administration that is neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority".

United Nations rights chief Volker Turk said that "the Israeli Government's plan for a complete military takeover of the occupied Gaza Strip must be immediately halted".

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned Israel's decision to occupy the Gaza Strip, saying it revealed the true nature of its war, "an unjustified campaign against Palestinian civilians."

"This decision reveals that the Israeli war was never defensive; it has always been a war of extermination and forced displacement against the people of Gaza," the ministry said, warning of the "certain death" of civilians remaining in the strip.

Israel has been facing mounting outrage over its destructive war on Gaza, where more than 61,200 people have been killed since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.