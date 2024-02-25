Türkiye on Sunday urged pro-Israel nations to cease their support of Tel Aviv as Israel continued its brutal nearly six-month bombardment of Palestine's Gaza Strip.

“Ankara calls on countries that have supported Israel so far to stop doing so because it is not only Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his regime that will collapse but also the countries that support it,” Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş told reporters on his way home from Azerbaijan, where he participated in the 14th Plenary Session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA).

"In many of the international meetings we held after Oct. 7, unfortunately, some of the countries were in favor of Israel,” Kurtulmuş pointed out, criticizing some of the Western countries for “acting more Israeli than Israel.”

"Over time, it became clear how right we (Türkiye) were about what we said from day one.”

"Israel's massacres, which have reached such a grave, brutal and genocidal dimension without even the slightest humanitarian characteristic, by trampling on all international law, are now seen by all countries of the world,” Kurtulmuş said.

Even the countries that want to support Israel can no longer express their words as strongly as before, he stressed, noting: "I personally believe that with South Africa's application to the International Court of Justice in The Hague and the favorable announcement of the interim decision there, a new era has begun for the Palestinian cause."

Netanyahu and his threats

The parliament speaker further said, "A brutal massacre in which Netanyahu and his gang shoot and kill even sheep walking on the road has reached a point that no one can defend.”

"It is obvious that the threat of 'We will kill them too, we will not leave them alive,' especially against those who have taken refuge at the Rafah border crossing in Gaza, has put Netanyahu on an endless path,” he warned. "And now there is no turning back for him either.”

He expressed hope that the trials at the ICJ will lead to a path in which "Netanyahu and war criminal top executives such as (former political leader of Bosnia's Serbs Radovan) Karadzic and (former Serb commander) Ratko Mladic are destined to be held accountable and punished at the international war crimes court as well.”

Solidarity of millions

The Turkish official also noted: "We see that almost everyone, billions of people, regardless of their religion, race or political views, who have a modicum of humanity in their hearts, have entered into a solidarity as a natural member of the human front.”

"This is not only a hope for the liberation of the Palestinian people, but also a hope for humanity,” he praised, saying: "It is a desire for the establishment of a new world. We need to follow this."

Kurtulmus stressed three main points during his meetings. The first of these was the isolation of Netanyahu and his team in the international arena.

He pointed out that the case at the ICJ is an opportunity that serves this, noting that the second is to ensure that civil society, which he calls the front of humanity, "the conscientious crowds" are in a larger and long-term solidarity.

"The third is that the Islamic countries, which unfortunately have been in a state of great weakness, great helplessness and lack of initiative since the beginning of this process, must now wake up, shake up and say what is happening, and keep their ranks tight in unity and solidarity,” Kurtulmuş said.

"We think that a new spirit and a new common consciousness should be brought to the Islamic world in the Palestinian cause,” he suggested, underlining that Ankara will continue to make efforts in the upcoming period by intensifying work in these three areas.

"In the end, the winner will be the Palestinian people, and the oppressed nations," he stressed.

Mutual visits with Egypt

The official also touched on Türkiye-Egypt relations, noting that there may be mutual visits soon.

One of the first things to be done to ensure that Islamic countries act in unity and solidarity is to increase mutual relations by setting political differences aside, Kurtulmuş said, adding that he visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain three weeks ago and that he plans to visit both Gulf countries and as well as other nations again.

He noted that next week, there will be a meeting of the heads of parliaments of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (IOC) in the Ivory Coast.

"Here, intergovernmental activities constitute a very decisive and guiding perspective, but we also need to utilize the opportunities of parliamentary diplomacy,” he stressed. "Through the heads of parliament, inter-parliamentary friendship groups, specialized groups, we have to increase close contact not only with Egypt but also with all countries in the region.”

"Otherwise, the countries of the region will become a part of the political calculations of others,” he warned, underscoring that "it has been experienced before" and stressed the need for trust and stability in the region.