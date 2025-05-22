Türkiye on Wednesday called on the international community to increase engagement to help Syria’s reconstruction and welcomed the lifting of sanctions by the U.S., U.K. and the EU.

Speaking at a U.N. Security Council meeting on Syria, Türkiye’s U.N. envoy Ahmet Yıldız said the country has begun a new “journey” of recovery following the leadership change in December, noting the return of over 500,000 Syrian refugees and 1.2 million internally displaced persons since then.

“Lifting sanctions and alleviating economic pressure on Syria and its people will significantly accelerate reconstruction efforts, which are critical to achieving stabilization, recovery, return of refugees and ultimately reconciliation,” he said.

Yıldız emphasized that Türkiye has actively supported diplomatic efforts to remove obstacles to Syria's recovery and highlighted the high-level meetings between regional and international leaders.

He further welcomed the establishment of two national commissions in Syria on transitional justice and missing persons, describing them as "significant milestones in addressing the legacy of the conflict and fostering national healing."

Reaffirming Türkiye's commitment to supporting Syria's unity and sovereignty, Yıldız also urged the implementation of agreements ensuring centralized governance and warned against the influence of terrorist groups and "external political agendas."

"A stable and unified Syria, which is at peace with itself and its neighborhood and does not offer a safe haven for terrorist organizations, will support regional security and prosperity," he said.

The cost of Syria’s reconstruction is estimated at $250 billion to $400 billion. More than half of the population remains displaced, 90% still live under the poverty line and in 2024, 16.7 million people in Syria – nearly 75% of the population – required humanitarian assistance, according to the U.N.

Since the toppling of Bashar Assad last year, Türkiye has pledged full support for Syria’s recovery and reconstruction.

Western states had imposed a plethora of sanctions on Assad, his inner circle and the Syrian government as a whole throughout the 14-year civil war, which killed over half a million people.

U.S. President Donald Trump last week said Washington would lift sanctions on Syria in a landmark move, followed by the EU announcing the bloc’s decision to end economic sanctions on the war-torn country.

Removing sanctions would clear the way for greater engagement by humanitarian organizations working in Syria and ease foreign investment and trade as the country tries to rebuild.

The EU, meanwhile, aims to play a leading role in Syria’s recovery and future reconstruction.

Syria’s transitional government welcomed the announcements, describing them as a pivotal moment in restoring balanced relations between Syria and Europe and a “shift toward dialogue.”