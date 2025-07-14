Türkiye on Monday expressed hope that the recent surge in violence in southern Syria will be brought to an end swiftly through local dialogue efforts led by the Syrian government.

“We hope that the Syrian Government will bring the incidents of violence to an end as soon as possible through dialogue at the local level, and will establish security in the south of Syria,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Öncü Keçeli said in a statement.

Ankara stressed that Syria’s sovereignty and territorial unity must be prioritized during the process.

“Türkiye will continue to support efforts to strengthen stability and reconciliation in Syria, in coordination with responsible members of the international community,” the statement added.

Syria deployed security forces to the southern province of Suwayda on Monday after clashes between Bedouin and Druze armed groups left at least 50 people dead, a monitoring group said.

The outbreak of violence underscores the challenges facing the administration of interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa, whose anti-regime forces overthrew long-time dictator Bashar Assad in December, in a country reeling from 14 years of war.