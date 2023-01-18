Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Türkiye expects the U.S. to approve the sale of F-16 fighter jets, noting that the purchase is in line with the "joint strategic interests" of both countries.

Çavuşoğlu was speaking in Washington, where he was welcomed by his U.S. Counterpart, Antony Blinken.

"As we said together before, this is not only for Türkiye but also important for NATO and for the United States as well," Çavuşoğlu said, adding that Ankara expects Washington's approval, in line with joint strategic interests of both countries.

The Biden administration has expressed its support for the sale of the jets to Türkiye, despite opposition from the U.S. Congress.

Speaking to reporters at the Turkish Embassy after a meeting with Blinken at the State Department, Çavuşoğlu said the U.S. side has not provided date on when they would send formal notification to Congress for F-16 sale.

He highlighted that Türkiye's request to purchase F-16 jets and Sweden, Finland's NATO bids are not related, as he added that the U.S. Congress should not consider these as related.

"The U.S. side said developments regarding Sweden and Finland's NATO bids may have positive impact on F-16 sale but they also said the two issues are not completely interconnected," he told reporters.

The two Nordic states applied for NATO membership last year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine but their bids need approval from all 30 NATO member states. Türkiye and Hungary have yet to endorse the applications.

Türkiye raised objections, expressing concern that the countries harbor terrorist groups. It said Sweden in particular must first take a clearer stance against these groups, mainly the YPG/PKK terrorists and the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), which was behind the 2016 coup attempt.

Erdoğan said on Monday the two countries had to deport or extradite up to 130 "terrorists" to Türkiye before parliament would approve their requests to join NATO.

On Tuesday, Finland said it hoped the Turkish minister's trip to the United States this week would help clear the way for it and Sweden to join the alliance.

Ties between the United States and Türkiye have been strained since Türkiye acquired Russian missile defense systems in 2019.

The United States has praised Çavuşoğlu for some of its actions during the Ukraine war, including mediating grain corridor talks.

The countries are also at odds over Türkiye's plans for a cross-border counterterrorism operation into Syria and its intent to normalize ties with Damascus. For its part, Türkiye demands Washington does not support the YPG terrorists, the Syrian offshoot of the PKK.

Tensions between Turkey and fellow NATO ally Greece over the Aegean Sea have also negatively impacted the sentiment in the U.S. Congress toward Ankara.

Last week, the State Department informally notified the committees overseeing arms sales in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives of its intention to proceed with the sale.

On Saturday, Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın said Washington's demands relating to the supply of the fighter jets were "endless."

He added he hoped the F-16 deal would not become "hostage" to the NATO memberships of Sweden and Finland.

While Congress can block foreign arms sales it has not previously mustered the two-thirds majorities in both chambers required to overcome a presidential veto.

NATO member Türkiye has been seeking to modernize its existing warplanes to update its air force and sought to buy 40 Lockheed Martin F-16 jets and nearly 80 modernization kits from the U.S.

The sale would be simultaneous with a deal for top-of-the-line F-35 jets for Greece, Türkiye's historic rival with which tensions have risen sharply over a series of sea disputes.

President Joe Biden has indicated support for selling F-16s to Turkey. But Senator Bob Menendez, a member of Biden's Democratic Party who heads the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has vowed to block any sale.

Türkiye was kicked out of the F-35 program after a major arms purchase from Russia, the key adversary of NATO.

The U.S. argued that the system could be used by Russia to covertly obtain classified details on the Lockheed Martin F-35 jets and is incompatible with NATO systems. Türkiye, however, insisted that the S-400 would not be integrated into NATO systems and would not pose a threat to the alliance.

'US lacks balanced stance on Türkiye-Greece relations'

Çavuşoğlu also criticized the U.S. for losing its policy of balance regarding ongoing tensions between Türkiye and Greece.

"We see that the U.S.' policy of balance regarding relations with Greece has deteriorated in practice. We reminded Washington that it should adopt a more balanced stance and reminded them of Greece's ongoing provocations," he said.

Türkiye, a NATO member for over 70 years, has complained of repeated provocative actions and rhetoric by Greece in the region in recent months, including arming islands near Turkish shores that are demilitarized under treaties, saying that such moves frustrate its good faith efforts for peace.

Türkiye and Greece are at odds over a number of issues, including competing claims over jurisdiction in the Eastern Mediterranean, overlapping claims over their continental shelves, maritime boundaries, airspace, energy, the ethnically split island of Cyprus, the status of the islands in the Aegean Sea and migrants.

Ankara accuses Athens of illegally militarizing Greek islands in the East Aegean and questions Greece’s sovereignty over them. There is also a dispute over the exploitation of mineral resources in the Aegean.

Since the beginning of 2022, Greek warplanes have violated Turkish airspace 256 times and harassed Turkish jets on 158 occasions, and Greek coast guard boats also violated Turkish territorial waters 33 times.

Turkish jets on a reconnaissance mission, flying in international airspace, had also been harassed by a Greek defense system stationed on Crete.

State Department: Relations with Türkiye 'constructive'

The Biden administration hailed "constructive" relations with Türkiye as the top diplomats met in Washington

"We have a very constructive relationship with Turkey. We are grateful for the role that Turkey has played in helping to address many of the most pressing challenges of our time," department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters.

Asked to enumerate which global challenges Ankara has been of particular assistance in addressing, Price pointed to Türkiye's key role in aiding Ukraine generally and its assistance in brokering a key deal that facilitated Ukrainian grain to leave Black Sea ports for the first time since Russia began its war.

"It is probably not an exaggeration to say that without Turkey's constructive role, we would not have the Black Sea Grain Initiative, certainly not the grain initiative that is functioning at the scope and scale that it is now," he said.

"That is now we've consistently said that we are grateful for Turkey's role in that we're also appreciative of the fact that President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan and his government has used their somewhat unique position to seek to address Russia's war against Ukraine," he added, referring to the Turkish leader.