Ankara and Washington on Tuesday agreed in a joint statement to increase coordination and partnership in Syria and fighting terrorist organizations.

The U.S. hosted Türkiye for a new round of the Syria Working Group in Washington, where the Turkish delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yılmaz and the U.S. side by Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau.

Ambassador to the U.S. Sedat Önal and U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye Thomas Barrack were present at the talks.

Türkiye and the U.S. are committed to increasing cooperation and coordination on stability and security in Syria as outlined by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, according to the joint statement.

"The U.S. and Türkiye share a vision for Syria that is stable and at peace with itself and its neighborhood, which will also allow millions of displaced Syrians to return home," the statement said.

Both countries recognize the importance of maintaining the territorial integrity of Syria, it said, adding: "A stable and united Syria, which does not offer a safe haven for terrorist organizations, will support regional security and prosperity."

Türkiye and the U.S. have a long history of military and economic cooperation. However, their ties have drifted away from a strategic partnership in recent years as disagreements between the two long-standing treaty allies have widened.

The disputes include the U.S.' cooperation with the PKK terrorist organization's Syrian wing, the YPG, its stance toward the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), disagreements over Ankara's purchase of Russia's S-400 air defense system and Washington's sanctions against Türkiye.

New era of ties

Following the meeting, the U.S. highlighted a "new era of partnership."

According to a State Department readout, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau underscored the strong U.S.-Türkiye bilateral relationship as a new era of partnership, advancing cooperation between our two nations across a broad range of issues toward common goals of peace, trade and commerce."

"The two sides discussed the importance of fulfilling President (Donald) Trump's announcement of sanctions relief for Syria and recognized the need to maintain the territorial integrity of a stable, united Syria that is not a safe haven for terrorism," the statement added.

Last week, Trump announced at an investment forum in Riyadh that he would lift the "brutal and crippling" sanctions on Syria at the request of Erdoğan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. A day later, Trump held a landmark meeting with Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Saudi Arabia – the first between U.S. and Syrian leaders in 25 years.