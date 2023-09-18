President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan highlighted the importance of growing Türkiye-U.S. relations and said the two countries will strengthen cooperation on counterterrorism efforts.

Speaking at a meeting with think-tanks at the Turkish House (Türkevi) in New York City on Monday, Erdoğan said his meetings with President Joe Biden overcame most of the challenges on way of Türkiye-U.S. ties.

"We will strengthen our cooperation on terrorism, which poses threat to both countries," he said.

The president also said the future of Türkiye-EU ties depends on the stance of the bloc.