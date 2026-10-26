President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday vowed to confront actors fueling regional conflicts through expansionist ambitions, pledging to use all available means to halt bloodshed and ease suffering while safeguarding Türkiye's stability amid mounting tensions.

Speaking after the Cabinet meeting in Ankara, Erdoğan said Türkiye was determined to maintain its course toward stability and development despite growing uncertainty in the region, stressing that preserving domestic peace had become increasingly critical amid global challenges.

"As Türkiye, we are sincerely striving, with all the means at our disposal, to extinguish the flames, alleviate suffering and stop the bloodshed, standing against those fueling conflicts in our region with expansionist ambitions," Erdoğan said.

He thanked citizens for their restraint and commitment to national unity, regardless of their religious sect or ethnic background, emphasizing that Türkiye's stability remained a collective responsibility.

Erdoğan said Ankara was working to strengthen diplomatic relations across the region and beyond, prioritizing cooperation, mutual respect and peaceful engagement over confrontation.

"Wherever we have brothers, compatriots or friends, from the Balkans to the Turkic republics, we defend their rights in the strongest possible terms on every platform," he said.

The president also highlighted Türkiye's efforts to establish new partnerships with countries where relations had remained limited for years, describing recent diplomatic developments as evidence of Ankara's expanding international influence.

Turning to developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, Erdoğan welcomed the Libyan House of Representatives' unanimous approval of the 2019 maritime boundary agreement with Türkiye, calling it a significant achievement for both countries.

He recalled that Ankara signed the maritime jurisdiction agreement with Libya's internationally recognized Government of National Accord on Nov. 27, 2019, to safeguard their respective rights and interests in the Eastern Mediterranean.

"This agreement was a major step in guaranteeing the legitimate rights of Türkiye and Libya in the Eastern Mediterranean," Erdoğan said.

He praised Libyan lawmakers for acting collectively despite political differences, saying the unanimous decision demonstrated the importance of national unity in protecting shared interests.

Erdoğan also described the development as a reflection of Türkiye's longstanding commitment to Libya's territorial integrity and political unity.

"We are not seeking to save the day but to build the future. Our Libya policy is the clearest example of this," he said.

He stressed that Ankara would continue engaging with all relevant parties to support a stable, secure and prosperous Libya.

Addressing international reactions to the agreement's approval, Erdoğan rejected objections from the European Union and other actors, saying they lacked legitimate grounds.

He reiterated that Türkiye's Eastern Mediterranean policy was focused on protecting its maritime rights rather than pursuing confrontation with neighboring countries.

"We are not seeking to score points against anyone in the Eastern Mediterranean. We are simply concerned with protecting our maritime jurisdiction, rights and interests," he said.

Erdoğan called for disputes to be resolved through peaceful means and dialogue among all coastal states, urging the EU and other stakeholders to demonstrate the same constructive approach.

He also warned against aggressive rhetoric and attempts to exclude Türkiye from regional decision-making, saying Ankara would not allow external pressure to dictate its foreign policy.

"Our only compass in politics and foreign policy is Türkiye's interests," he said, adding that the government would not hesitate to take necessary steps even when they involved costs.

Erdoğan also reviewed Türkiye's recent diplomatic engagements, highlighting efforts to strengthen political, economic and defense cooperation with international partners.

He hailed Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's official visit as a turning point in the countries' 83-year diplomatic relationship.

Erdoğan said Ankara and Ottawa elevated their ties to a strategic partnership and signed three agreements aimed at expanding cooperation in defense, aviation and energy.

The two sides also agreed to launch negotiations on a free trade agreement before the end of the year.

"Our goal is to increase our trade volume, currently around $3 billion, first to $5 billion and then to $10 billion," he said.

Erdoğan noted that Türkiye hosted the ninth Mediation Conference in Istanbul over the weekend, followed by meetings of foreign ministers.

Looking ahead, he said Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev would visit Ankara on Wednesday, while Türkiye would celebrate the republic's 103rd anniversary on Oct. 29 with guests from across the Turkic world.

The same day, the Beştepe National Forest at the Presidential Complex would open to the public.

Ankara will also host the 13th summit of the Organization of Turkic States on Oct. 30, Erdoğan said, emphasizing the importance of solidarity among Turkic nations.

"We will stand together in unity and solidarity against those seeking to undermine our unbreakable brotherhood," he said.

Erdoğan added that he would subsequently visit South Korea before Türkiye hosts the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, bringing together numerous heads of state and government.

He said these engagements would help reinforce Türkiye's growing regional and international role.

He warned that anyone seeking to replicate unrest witnessed in parts of Europe should understand that Türkiye would not tolerate attempts to destabilize the country.

"Türkiye was not found in the streets, nor is it a country that will be surrendered to the streets," he said.