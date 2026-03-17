Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan warned that the prolongation of the Russia-Ukraine war poses serious risks to both regional countries and the international order, calling for an immediate return to negotiations, as he spoke with Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, diplomatic sources said Tuesday.

Fidan emphasized the need to end the conflict as soon as possible and stressed the importance of reviving diplomatic efforts, as officials discussed potential steps to bring the parties back to the negotiating table.

The discussions also touched on the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war, with Fidan reiterating that Türkiye is ready to host the next round of peace talks between the two sides.

Energy security was also among the key issues addressed.