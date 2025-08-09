Türkiye on Friday welcomed progress toward establishing lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, following a declaration recorded in Washington on Aug. 8.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said the step comes at a time of intensifying global conflicts and crises, describing it as a highly significant development for ensuring regional peace and stability.

Ankara expressed appreciation for the contribution of the U.S. administration to the process and said a “historic opportunity” has emerged for achieving peace and prosperity in the South Caucasus.

“As Türkiye, we will continue to contribute to efforts aimed at seizing this opportunity and will support the devoted efforts of our dear Azerbaijan,” the ministry said.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday announced that Armenia and Azerbaijan had agreed to permanent peace, unveiling the deal at a White House summit with the leaders of the two South Caucasus nations long locked in conflict.

The deal grants the U.S. exclusive development rights to a strategic South Caucasus transit corridor, dubbed the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity.” U.S. officials said it was finalized after multiple visits to the region and will serve as a foundation for full normalization between the two nations.