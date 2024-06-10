Türkiye welcomed the U.N. Security Council's adoption of a cease-fire resolution in Gaza, a chief presidential adviser said Monday.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's chief adviser Akif Çağatay Kılıç said the resolution must now be implemented and international support must be immediately provided to launch the cease-fire process in Gaza.

He continued by saying that Türkiye is ready to undertake responsibility in this regard under the leadership of President Erdoğan, to put an end to the monthslong oppression and genocide in Gaza, which has been going on for months now.

The U.N. Security Council approved a resolution on Monday for a cease-fire in Gaza, for the first time since Oct. 7.

The resolution - which was approved overwhelmingly with 14 of the 15 Security Council members voting in favor and Russia abstaining - also calls on Israel and Hamas "to fully implement its terms without delay and without condition.”

Hamas welcomed the adoption of the U.S.-drafted resolution and said in a statement that it is ready to cooperate with mediators over implementing the principles of the plan.

As mediators struggled to secure a cease-fire in the Gaza conflict, Israeli forces relentlessly attacked the blockaded enclave, killing tens of thousands of Palestinians.

Erdoğan’s government maintains links with Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip. Unlike some European countries and the United States, Türkiye does not classify Hamas as a terrorist organization.

Ankara has been in touch with Hamas over the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza, Israel’s lawless attacks, a cease-fire and hostage release discussions since the new round of conflict broke out.