Türkiye on Monday unveiled a sweeping 198-page “Turkic World Vision Document,” outlining a long-term strategic roadmap aimed at deepening political, economic, security and cultural cooperation among Turkic states, including an ambitious target to raise the total trade volume above $100 billion.

The document was presented by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AK Party) headquarters in Ankara. Prepared by the party’s Presidency for Relations with Turkic States, the text is described as a comprehensive framework defining shared goals, a common global vision and coordinated strategic priorities for the Turkic world.

Structured around 14 chapters, the vision document covers: “Introduction and Fundamental Principles,” “Situation Analysis of the Turkic World,” “Economic Cooperation and Joint Development,” “Security Policies,” “International Relations and Diplomacy,” “Education and Academic Cooperation,” “Culture, Language and Identity Policy,” “Social Policy and Demographic Mobility,” “Environment, Climate and Natural Resources,” “Legal Cooperation,” “Technology and Innovation,” “Transportation, Logistics and Infrastructure Integration,” “Institutional Structuring and Implementation Mechanisms” and “Regional and Global Vision.”

Party officials said the initiative reflects Türkiye’s regional leadership vision and its commitment to strengthening unity and solidarity among Turkic nations.

A central economic objective outlined in the document is expanding Türkiye’s total foreign trade volume with Turkic states beyond $100 billion. To support this goal, the plan calls for the establishment of a Turkic Investment and Development Fund, as well as a Turkic World Development and Reconstruction Bank to finance long-term joint projects.

It also notes that the creation of a digital currency, referred to as “Turkcoin” or a similar instrument, is among the feasible targets to facilitate payment transactions between Turkic states.

On security, the document proposes the creation of a Turkic World Joint Counterterrorism Center tasked with conducting threat analyses and coordinating counterterrorism efforts among member states.

It also emphasizes the need for stronger legal cooperation, including the formation of a Turkic World Justice and Law Council and the establishment of joint arbitration centers.

Digital integration features prominently in the vision, with proposals to integrate e-government systems, facilitate cross-border services for citizens and develop a common digital identity platform. The document also calls for the creation of a Turkic World Vision Council to coordinate long-term strategic planning and accelerate decision-making processes.

In the field of education and technology, the document calls for the establishment of a Turkic World Joint Education Program, the development of shared curriculum components, the creation of a Turkic World Scholarship Program and the establishment of a Turkic World Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transformation Center.

The document sets goals for the establishment of a Turkic World Energy Agency and a Turkic World Energy Union. Energy-related objectives include the implementation of the Trans-Caspian Natural Gas Pipeline Project, the creation of new energy corridors, the establishment of regional energy trading exchanges, and the support of joint oil and natural gas exploration, production and refining projects. It also calls for the creation of energy certification systems under a unified “Turkic World” brand.

The vision also outlines objectives aimed at increasing the international diplomatic recognition of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), including granting full membership status to the TRNC within the Organization of Turkic States, pursuing joint diplomatic initiatives under the organization to promote recognition, expanding bilateral and multilateral diplomatic engagements and strengthening the TRNC’s security within a collective strategic framework.

Speaking at the event, Erdoğan said global and regional developments require Turkic states to act with closer cooperation and a broader shared vision. He described the common heritage of Turkic peoples as a foundation for a new “civilizational momentum” in the 21st century.

Erdogan highlighted the growing role of the Organization of Turkic States as an institutional platform for cooperation, noting progress in political, economic and cultural fields. He also pointed to the TRNC’s participation as an observer as a sign of the organization’s expanding scope.

The foreword of the document was written by Erdoğan, while the introductory presentation was prepared by Deputy Chairperson Kursad Zorlu. Officials said the vision is intended to serve as a guiding reference as Türkiye prepares to host the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in 2026.