Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday held phone calls with his Jordanian, Qatari, Egyptian and Japanese counterparts as Ankara seeks to defuse tensions in the Middle East and end further bloodshed in the U.S.-Israel-Iran war.

Foreign Ministry sources said Fidan first held a phone call with Jordan’s Ayman Safadi. Safadi and Fidan discussed the Palestinian issue, the current situation in the region and multilateral diplomatic efforts to end the war, sources said.

Fidan later held a phone call with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi. The two ministers discussed the war and its global impact, as well as efforts to end it.

Also on Wednesday, the minister held a phone call with Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. The ministry sources said they discussed the latest situation in the Gulf countries and the course of the war. Lastly, Fidan held a phone call with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.

Meanwhile, Fidan also met with the Dutch justice and security minister in the capital Ankara, diplomatic sources said.

No further details were provided about the meeting.

Fidan has joined his Saudi and Egyptian counterparts over the weekend at a quadrilateral summit hosted by Pakistan as part of efforts to mediate peace between the sides of the war.

Last week, two senior Pakistani officials said Islamabad had conveyed to Iran a 15-point plan containing U.S. proposals.

Iranian media had reported that Tehran offered a five-point counterproposal calling for an end to what it described as "aggression" and for guarantees that neither the U.S. nor Israel would resume hostilities.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, however, said Tehran "has not offered anything in response" to the U.S. plan and that reported Iranian responses were "merely guesses" from a media outlet. The war broke out in the middle of negotiations between Iran and the U.S. over Tehran's nuclear program.