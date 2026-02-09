“Family diplomacy” takes center stage as Türkiye aims to raise awareness on the preservation of the family and strengthening this core element of society. The Ministry of Family and Social Services leads the efforts to that extent on an international level.

The ministry said in a statement on Monday that they have been active in international platforms to highlight the issue, especially in the face of global risks.

Türkiye joined a United Nations initiative in 2024 for family and, under the U.N. roof, hosted numerous international side events focusing on the protection of the family.

As part of these efforts, a call to mobilize around the foster family model was made at the 79th U.N. General Assembly, followed by an emphasis on family-inspired women’s entrepreneurship at the 69th session of the U.N. Commission on the Status of Women. In 2025, at the 80th U.N. General Assembly, a call was issued for global solidarity, starting from the family to counter emerging threats. In addition, the concept of “family-supported social development” was placed on the agenda at the second U.N. World Summit for Social Development.

Through Türkiye’s initiatives, cooperation frameworks on family and social policy were added to the agenda of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS). The first ministerial meeting in this field was held in Istanbul in May 2024, followed by a second meeting in June 2025 in Baku, Azerbaijan. Family and population issues were also incorporated into the working areas of the Economic Cooperation Organization under Türkiye’s leadership.

Within the scope of 2025 being designated the “Year of the Family,” the International Family Forum held in Istanbul in May brought together participants from 26 countries. An international symposium titled “Toward the Decade of Family and Population” was also held in Ankara.

Meanwhile, at Türkiye’s proposal, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) 2026-2035 Action Program included “the protection of the family, generations and a strong population structure” as a distinct priority area. The United Arab Emirates (UAE), Nigeria, Egypt and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) also declared 2026 as the “Year of the Family.”

As work continues on a draft resolution to declare 2026-2035 the “Decade of Family and Population” within the OIC, a separate draft resolution was adopted to protect young people’s rights in digital gaming and social media across member states.

During the tenure of Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş, 22 memoranda of understanding (MOUs) and four action plans related to family policies were signed with foreign counterpart institutions through international engagements. This figure represents 40% of all agreements signed since the ministry’s establishment.