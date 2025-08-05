As Africa rises in strategic potential with its young population and rich resources on the international stage, Türkiye continues to deepen its relations with the continent by the day.

The economic development moves, regional integration projects and incentives toward foreign investors of African countries increase the continent’s global influence. Africa, which harbors around 18% of the world population, draws the interest of many countries not only in terms of human resources but also with its growing consumer market.

Africa has approximately 40% of the world's gold reserves, 60% of cobalt and a significant portion of oil and natural gas reserves. Interest from especially China, the U.S., the EU, India and Gulf countries is growing.

Türkiye, meanwhile, has been investing in its ties with the continent through infrastructure investments, development projects, military cooperation, as well as education programs among other fields.

As part of its foreign policy toward the continent, Türkiye increased the number of its embassies in Africa from 12 in 2002 to 44 by 2024.

African countries also increased their embassies in Türkiye, and the number of African embassies in Ankara rose from 10 in 2008 to 38 in 2024.

Ankara's increasing diplomatic representations on the continent have led to stronger ties, especially in political, economic and cultural areas. The number of mutual visits in the past five years has exceeded 500.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has made 53 visits to 31 African countries, making him the leader who has visited the continent most often.

As a sign of its growing influence, Ankara has since taken on the role of mediator in talks between Ethiopia and Somalia, which have been locked in a feud over access to the ocean since June.

The number of agreements Türkiye has signed with African countries has also grown significantly.

Trade ties

Ankara has entered into trade and economic cooperation agreements with 49 African nations, signed agreements on the reciprocal promotion and protection of investments with 32 countries, double taxation avoidance agreements with 17 nations, military framework agreements with 35 countries, military training cooperation agreements with 21 nations and defense industry cooperation agreements with 29 countries.

Furthermore, business councils have been formed with 49 African countries, covering nearly the entire continent.

Türkiye's trade with Africa grew nearly nine times, from $4.3 billion in 2002 to $36.6 billion by 2024. Its investments in Africa rose from $67 million in 2003 to $10 billion in 2024.

Furthermore, Turkish contractors completed 2,031 projects in Africa, worth $97 billion, by the end of 2024.

Türkiye's official export finance institution, Türk Eximbank, became the AFC's first non-African investor in December 2023, upon the invitation of the African Finance Corporation (AFC).

Moreover, Turkish Airlines (THY) has made significant strides in connecting Africa to the world, currently serving 62 destinations in 41 countries across the continent. It notably became the first airline to resume operations in Mogadishu in 2012 after the airport was rebuilt with Turkish assistance.

Other Turkish institutions are similarly active in Africa. As of the end of 2024, approximately 62,000 African students were pursuing higher education in Türkiye through the Türkiye Scholarships program.

Additionally, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has 22 active representatives in Africa.

Meanwhile, the Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) Turkish Cultural Center offers Turkish lessons to Africans and promotes Turkish culture at 18 centers across 15 African countries.

The Turkish Maarif Foundation also educates around 25,000 students at more than 230 institutions in 27 African countries.

Defense cooperation

Türkiye has also extended its successful defense industry collaborations to African countries. Leading Turkish companies such as Baykar, Aselsan, Tusaş and Nurol Holding have seen rising demand for their products on the continent. These defense partnerships and related initiatives continue to strengthen bilateral trade.

According to data from the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM), Türkiye’s total exports to African nations rose by 1.7% in 2024, reaching $19.4 billion. Egypt was Türkiye’s top African export destination last year at $3.5 billion, followed by Morocco with $3.1 billion and Libya with $2.5 billion.

Türkiye has also expanded defense cooperation with several African countries, including Libya, Somalia, Niger, Chad and Sudan. Under a 2019 memorandum of understanding on military and security cooperation, Türkiye continues to provide military training and consultancy services in Libya.