Commenting on Greece's harassment of Turkish jets, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday said that Ankara's talks with NATO are ongoing adding: "Our sensitivity continues. Greece is aware of this."

"On the issue of radar-lock, our sensitivity persists with determination. Greece is aware of this and has thus chosen to clean up its act," Erdoğan said in the capital Ankara before embarking on a three-nation Balkan tour of Bosnia-Herzegovina, Serbia and Croatia.

Reiterating a warning to Athens, Erdoğan said: "All of a sudden, we can come overnight."

Turkish jets engaged in NATO missions over the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean Seas on Aug. 23 were harassed by a Russian-made S-300 air defense system stationed on the Greek island of Crete.

The president said Turkish officials continue to raise the issue before NATO.

According to Turkish Defense Ministry sources, Greece violated Türkiye's airspace and territorial waters over 1,100 times in the first eight months of this year alone.

Türkiye, a NATO member for over 70 years, has complained of repeated provocative actions and rhetoric by Greece in the region in recent months, including arming islands near Turkish shores that are demilitarized under treaties, saying that such moves frustrate its genuine efforts for peace.

Greece is not Türkiye's equal, Erdoğan also said late Monday, adding: "I would like to make the following reminder about Greece, which has recently stepped up its harassment and rudeness towards our country."

"Greece is not at our level, as it is not our equal politically, economically, or militarily," Erdoğan said after a Cabinet meeting in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Over the weekend, amid tensions between Türkiye and Greece, Erdoğan cautioned Greece against going too far, warning that Türkiye will do what is needed when the time comes.

Türkiye and Greece have been at odds over issues ranging from overflights and the status of Aegean islands to maritime boundaries and hydrocarbon resources in the Mediterranean, as well as ethnically split Cyprus.

Ankara has complained of repeated provocative actions and rhetoric by Greece in the region in recent months.

It has been strongly criticizing the growing Greek military buildup on islands in the Eastern Aegean, near the Turkish coast and in many cases visible from shore, and a growing U.S. military footprint in Greek border towns.

These islands were required to be demilitarized under the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne and the 1947 Treaty of Paris, so any troops or weapons on the islands are strictly forbidden.

3-nation Balkan tour

Before heading to Bosnia-Herzegovina to start his three-day Balkan tour, Erdoğan said Türkiye pursues a policy that supports stability and development of the Balkans and its integration process into Euro-Atlantic structures.

"We will be endeavoring to find a solution to the political crisis in Bosnia-Herzegovina during our visit," he said.

"As Türkiye, the representative of peace, tranquility, development, and equity in this region where tensions have recently risen, we continue to fulfill our duties," he added.

After Bosnia-Herzegovina, Erdoğan will visit Serbia and then Croatia.

"During the talks, all aspects of the bilateral relations will be reviewed, steps to further advance cooperation on various fields, joint infrastructure and investment projects in particular, will be discussed, and views will be exchanged regarding the developments in the Balkans and international matters," Ankara said in a statement.

During the president's three-day tour, business forums will be held in all three countries.

Erdoğan will also attend the opening ceremony of the Islamic Cultural Center in Croatia's central city of Sisak, according to the statement.

Previously, Erdoğan said Türkiye pays "special importance" to the Balkans, and that preserving peace and stability in the region is vital for the country.

The Balkans is a priority for Türkiye not only from the political, economic and geographical perspectives, but also due to its historical, cultural and human ties with the region.