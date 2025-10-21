Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief Ibrahim Kalın met with a Hamas delegation in Qatar's capital Doha on Tuesday, diplomatic sources said.

Fidan and Kalın held a meeting with Shura Council head Mohammed Darwish and members of the group’s Political Bureau in Doha, where they are accompanying President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as part of his Gulf tour.

Fidan recently signaled that Türkiye may take up the mantle of de facto guarantor in the implementation of a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine, just like it did for Turkish Cypriots, as a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas continues despite reported Israeli attacks.