Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will attend the G-20 foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta, U.S., on Oct. 30-31, where he is expected to address regional conflicts, energy security and disruptions to global trade.

Fidan is scheduled to deliver remarks during sessions on "Geopolitical Tensions," "Energy" and "Supply Chains," according to Foreign Ministry sources.

During the discussions, Fidan is expected to emphasize the need for increased international pressure on Israel, arguing that its continued attacks and refusal to compromise undermine international efforts to establish peace in Gaza.

He is also expected to reiterate Türkiye's support for resolving tensions between the U.S. and Iran through dialogue and diplomacy, warning that continued hostilities could deepen regional instability.

Fidan is expected to highlight the impact of attacks targeting commercial vessels and energy infrastructure in the Black Sea, the Strait of Hormuz, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Gulf region.

Such attacks threaten global energy supplies, food security and international trade, he is expected to emphasize, underscoring the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and security along strategic maritime routes.

Regarding the Russia-Ukraine war, the minister is expected to warn of growing risks as fighting intensifies and expands into new areas.

He is also expected to reaffirm Türkiye's continued engagement with both Moscow and Kyiv to restore security in the Black Sea.

Fidan will further emphasize Ankara's commitment to regional ownership of conflict resolution efforts and cooperation with international partners to strengthen stability and security.

Türkiye's role in G-20

Türkiye previously held the G-20 presidency in 2015, hosting the leaders' summit in Antalya on Nov. 15-16.

During its presidency, terrorism and the refugee crisis were formally included in the summit's political agenda for the first time. The Women 20 engagement group was also established under Türkiye's leadership.

The U.S. assumed the G-20 presidency in December 2025 and is scheduled to host the leaders' summit in Miami on Dec. 14-15, 2026.

The G-20 comprises 19 countries, the European Union and the African Union, representing approximately 85% of global economic output and 75% of international trade.