Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will attend the second ministerial meeting on interregional security and connectivity in Brussels on Monday, where discussions will focus on regional cooperation, connectivity and Black Sea security, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

The meeting, held as part of the European Union's Foreign Affairs Council, will bring together officials to discuss strengthening cross-regional ties and addressing shared security challenges.

Fidan is scheduled to participate in two sessions titled "Interregional Connectivity" and "Advancing Security Commitments in the Black Sea Region."

The discussions are expected to address regional connectivity initiatives and security cooperation, particularly in the strategically important Black Sea region, sources said.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the Turkish minister is also expected to hold bilateral talks with European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, Romanian Foreign Minister Dan Neculăescu, Maltese Foreign and European Affairs Minister Chris Fearne, and Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mihai Popşoi.

The planned meetings come amid ongoing diplomatic engagement between Türkiye and European partners on regional security, connectivity and cooperation.

The sessions will be held behind closed doors.