Permanent Representative of the Republic of Türkiye to the U.N., Sedat Önal, discussed the situation in Gaza with the U.N.'s newly appointed Gaza humanitarian coordinator Sigrid Kaag on Monday.

Önal expressed Türkiye’s full support to the U.N. efforts in facilitating "unhindered, urgent and scaled-up" humanitarian assistance to Gaza, the Turkish mission to the U.N. said on X.

Kaag officially began her role on Monday as the senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza.

In late December, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the appointment of Kaag, a former Dutch minister, in accordance with a Security Council resolution on Gaza.

She will facilitate, coordinate, monitor, and verify humanitarian relief consignments to Gaza.

Kaag has also received the mandate to establish a U.N. mechanism to accelerate humanitarian relief consignments to Gaza through states that are not party to the conflict.