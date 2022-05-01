The diplomatic adviser to the president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's recent visits to the UAE and Saudi Arabia were a "positive step for the region."

"President Erdoğan’s visits to the UAE and brotherly Saudi Arabia, and adopting the approach of closer relations is a positive step for the entire region," Anwar Gargash said on Twitter.

The senior Emirati official called for confidence to be built between countries of the region "to solve problems and to work together towards common stability and prosperity."

On Saturday, President Erdoğan concluded a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Saudi King Salman.

Earlier in February, Erdoğan visited the UAE for the first time in 10 years.