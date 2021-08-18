Fluctuations in bilateral relations can happen and are normal, said President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in a televised interview late Wednesday, adding that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) may make "serious investments" in Turkey if negotiations between the countries go well.

The live interview came right after the president received the Emirates' National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"I am also considering meeting with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed," he added.

Erdoğan also said that the countries, that have been at odds in several issues, have made progress in bilateral relations in recent months.

The Communications Directorate also said in a statement that bilateral and regional developments were discussed during Erdoğan's meeting with Al Nahyan.

The two also discussed the UAE's investments in Turkey, the statement added.

In June, a report said that UAE seeks to restore ties with Turkey and other regional countries.

Erdoğan had reiterated that Turkey hopes to maximize its cooperation with Egypt and Gulf nations "on a win-win basis," at a time when Ankara intensified diplomacy to mend its fraught ties with Cairo and some Gulf Arab nations after years of tensions.

Relations between Turkey and the UAE hit an all-time low when Erdoğan said that Ankara could suspend diplomatic ties with the Abu Dhabi administration after the UAE-Israel deal.

Turkish officials have said the UAE supports terrorist organizations that target Turkey, using the groups as useful political and military tools abroad.

The UAE's aggressive foreign policy led it to be a part of a Saudi-led coalition in Yemen that launched a devastating air campaign to roll back Houthi territorial gains in 2015, further escalating the crisis in the war-torn country. In Libya, Abu Dhabi backed putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar and tried to oust the legitimate United Nations-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA). In Syria, it supported the Bashar Assad regime in its offensive against democracy and civil rights.

And in 2017, Abu Dhabi was at the forefront of a regional embargo on Qatar, which the UAE and Saudi Arabia imposed after accusing Doha of supporting the Muslim Brotherhood and being too close to Iran. In January, Abu Dhabi followed Saudi Arabia’s lead in lifting the regional embargo on Qatar.