U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will travel to Ankara this week as part of his annual Ramadan solidarity visit, highlighting Türkiye’s humanitarian support and generosity, his spokesperson said Tuesday.

"As you know, every year, the secretary-general undertakes a Ramadan solidarity visit. This year, he will travel to Türkiye, to the capital, Ankara, to pay tribute to the extraordinary generosity of the Turkish people over many years," Stephane Dujarric told a news conference, adding that Guterres will leave Tuesday afternoon.

Recalling Türkiye's hospitality to "millions of people forced to flee violence and persecution," Dujarric said Guterres will "meet during his trip with representatives of non-governmental organizations working to support refugees in Türkiye."

"Türkiye has provided refuge and support, hosting one of the largest refugee populations in the world, with nearly 2.5 million refugees and asylum seekers, including more than 2.3 million Syrians," Dujarric noted.

Guterres will also receive "the state award, the Atatürk International Peace Prize, which he will accept on behalf of U.N. personnel throughout the world," during his visit to Türkiye.

"During his visit, the secretary-general is scheduled to hold discussions with President (Recep Tayyip) Erdoğan of Türkiye and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan," Dujarric added.