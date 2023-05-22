The United Nations condemned the recent attack on the Turkish House (Türkevi) in New York City Monday and called on U.S. authorities to launch an extensive investigation into the incident.

The Deputy spokesperson for the U.N. Secretary-General, Farhan Haq, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the global body condemns all attacks targeting diplomatic missions and that it expects the relevant authorities to launch an extensive probe.

The Turkish House (Türkevi), a skyscraper housing Turkish diplomatic missions in New York, came under attack on Monday. An unknown assailant carrying an iron stick shattered the windows of the ground floor of the building, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported. The incident at 3:14 a.m. local time, was reported to the New York Police Department (NYPD).

Police sealed off the entrance of the building and launched a probe.

Some media outlets reported it was an act of terrorism and pointed out that it occurred as voting for the second round of Turkish elections commenced for Turkish expatriates. The Turkish House hosts a polling station for overseas voters.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu also said Türkiye expects immediate identification of the perpetrators of the attack on the Turkish House in New York, the country's dedicated building for diplomatic missions and cultural activities.

"Today, a heinous attack was carried out against #TurkishHouse in New York," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter.

"We expect the U.S. to immediately identify the perpetrators & provide necessary protection to ensure the safety of our diplomatic missions," he added.

"My thoughts are with my colleagues working relentlessly abroad for Türkiye, including this election period," Çavuşoğlu said.

The assailant smashed the windows of the building at 3.14 a.m. local time, Turkish Consul General in New York Reyhan Özgür told Anadolu.

Özgür said no one was hurt but 12 windows and the doors of the building were damaged.

He said the assailant, who has yet to be identified, left a small crowbar at the scene.

The dedicated skyscraper, which opened in September 2012, was cordoned off by the New York Police Department and an investigation was launched into the incident.

The incident has not impacted the voting in Türkiye's presidential election runoff for Turkish nationals in New York who are currently casting their votes at the Turkish House, Özgür added.