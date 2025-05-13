The United Nations on Tuesday welcomed Türkiye's efforts to reach a lasting peace in the Ukraine-Russia war, as the country prepares to host talks on Thursday.

In response to Anadolu Agency's (AA) question on the U.N.'s expectations from the new round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks that is expected Thursday in Istanbul, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference that the U.N. "always appreciates the role that Türkiye has played in trying to bring an end to this conflict."

"Our position remains the same, that we want to see an end to the conflict in line with the relevant UN resolutions, in line with international law," he said, adding that the U.N. supports "any and all efforts to that end."

The diplomatic push is the latest to end the war that began in early 2022. The direct talks with Ukraine were proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday and have received support from Türkiye and the U.S., with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirming his attendance.

The Istanbul meeting represents the first direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia since early 2022, with Türkiye serving as a key mediator in the process.