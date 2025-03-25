The United Nations peacekeeping operations have to stay relevant and responsive to “the evolving challenges to global peace and security,” Ahmet Yıldız, Türkiye’s ambassador to the U.N., said on Monday.

Yıldız paid tribute to fallen peacekeepers at a U.N. Security Council meeting, saying: "Their sacrifice is a solemn reminder of the dangers faced by those who serve under the U.N. flag."

He highlighted Türkiye's longstanding contributions to peacekeeping efforts and underscored the need for adaptability in U.N. peacekeeping operations to address evolving global challenges.

"We cannot afford to continue business as usual, not when the international landscape is undergoing a profound transformation and peacekeeping missions are increasingly deployed in multidimensional, high-risk environments," he added.

Noting the importance of political commitment in fulfilling peacekeeping mandates, Yıldız said: "U.N. peacekeeping operations must be backed by genuine political will for realizing their mandates."

On mediation in conflict resolution, he said: "The 'primacy of politics' must become a guiding principle of U.N. peacekeeping."

"Mediation deserves a central role and should be more widely utilized, not only to bring conflicts to peaceful political ends but also to address their root causes," he added.

He further expressed concern over declining resources for development and humanitarian, saying: "We cannot risk losing the progress we have achieved."

Yıldız’s words came as the world once again grapples with conflicts and instability, whether in Syria, Gaza, Sudan, Afghanistan or Ukraine. Ankara has been contributing to resolving conflicts through diplomacy and dialogue and has recently mediated between Russia and Ukraine, Ethiopia and Somalia, among others. Moreover, responding to reports about Türkiye's willingness to join a planned peacekeeping mission for Ukraine, Turkish sources recently confirmed that the matter may be considered if needed.

"The issue of contributing to a mission ... will be evaluated with all relevant parties if necessary for establishing regional stability and peace," Defense Ministry sources said.

Yıldız also expressed Türkiye's readiness "to continue engaging constructively, to share our experiences and to support initiatives that improve the effectiveness, adaptability and legitimacy of U.N. peacekeeping."

Besides voicing the need for renewal in U.N. peacekeeping efforts, Türkiye has also long urged rebuilding the body’s Security Council, which is critical in making global decisions and actions.

The policy became known as "The world is bigger than five." President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan introduced the phrase in 2013, referring to the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council. Türkiye has argued that the veto power held by these five countries undermines the effectiveness of the U.N.