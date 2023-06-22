U.S. Ambassador in Ankara Jeffry Flake praised Türkiye's role in international affairs, particularly for NATO.

The U.S. recognizes Türkiye's longstanding contributions to NATO with the U.S. in many areas, including its current presence in the Balkan nation of Kosovo, Flake said Wednesday, before hosting a reception on the occasion of upcoming Independence Day, in Ankara.

"We expect (Türkiye's contributions to NATO) to be strengthened as well," Flake said. Türkiye has been a member of NATO for over 70 years and boasts the alliance’s second-largest army. Türkiye also recently sent more troops to the NATO KFOR contingent in Kosovo amid unrest in the country’s north, near the border with Serbia.

"Obviously we would love to see NATO expanded. So, (we are) happy to see Finland as a full-fledged member," Flake told reporters, mentioning the latest member of the alliance. Türkiye, which also favors NATO’s open-door policy, this year gave its green light to Finland joining the alliance, while saying its neighbor Sweden needs to do more to prove its solidarity against terror groups that threaten Türkiye before it can join.

Asked about the possibility of a meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.S. President Joe Biden at next month’s NATO summit in Lithuania, Flake said he is always "pushing" for high-level meetings whenever possible. "I was happy to see them meet on the sidelines of the (NATO) Madrid summit last year. But we have nothing to announce at this point,” he said, adding that it might be too early to announce anything, so "'stay tuned' for news."

On claims of a connection between Sweden's NATO membership and the U.S. approval of the sale of F-16s and F-16 upgrade kits to Türkiye, Flake underlined how U.S. officials have repeatedly said there is no linkage. The U.S. Congress plays a large role in foreign military sales and largely supports the idea of NATO expansion, he said. He added that Türkiye's security needs need to be addressed and Sweden did have to adopt significant measures. Sweden went "so far as to amend their Constitution,” he said. "So they can more readily deal with those affiliated with the (terrorist group) PKK. So we believe that it's time. We obviously hope that by Vilnius or at Vilnius, Sweden will be a full-fledged member.” Turkish officials have said Sweden tolerated and even supported PKK members on its soil, and that steps taken to change this need to be proven before it joins the alliance.

On working against the Daesh terrorist group in northern Syria, Flake said, "Our position in northeastern Syria, we have the anti-ISIS (anti-Daesh) campaign that is broadly supported even by Türkiye. We value the partnerships. We have, with our allies, to try to get rid of ISIS (Daesh) completely. We've gone a long way to do that, but still have a long way to go. So that is our role." On moves by Türkiye and other countries to recognize the Bashar Assad regime in Syria, he reiterated that the U.S. opposes this. "We still are opposed to it. But we would just ask those who, like the Arab League, and others who are making this recognition, get something out of it."

Flake added that Türkiye is part of the campaign against the Daesh terrorist group and stressed that they are working with Ankara and maintaining communication. He noted that they have seen some changes in Syria, with many countries recognizing the Bashar Assad regime. "Things are shifting there. If there are other ways for us to fulfill our mission to get rid of ISIS (Daesh), we'll consider those, but right now that's where we are."