The U.S. State Department pledged to stand in solidarity with NATO ally Türkiye in the aftermath of Sunday's terrorist attack by the PKK, which killed a civilian and injured to police officers.

Speaking at a briefing on Monday, Spokesman Matthew Miller recalled that the PKK has been designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the U.S.

"We stand firmly by Türkiye and the Turkish people in their fight against the PKK and we will continue to do so," said Miller in response to a question by an Anadolu Agency (AA) reporter on the U.S. support for YPG/PKK.

Miller reiterated that the U.S. "strongly" condemned the terrorist attack in the Turkish capital, and wished those injured a "speedy and full recovery".

On Türkiye’s anti-terror airstrikes in northern Iraq, Miller said: "We recognize the legitimate security threat that PKK poses to Turkey and we urge Turkey to pursue joint counterterrorism cooperation with Iraq in a way that supports and respects Iraqi sovereignty."

The Interior Ministry said it has confirmed links of one of the dead attackers to the PKK terror group, adding that an investigation into the other terrorist involved in Sunday's attack continues.

The vehicle used in the attack was stolen from a Turkish citizen named Mikail Bozlağan, who worked as a veterinary health technician in Develi in the central Kayseri province, said the ministry.

Two police officers were slightly injured when one of the two terrorists on Sunday morning blew himself up in front of the Security Directorate General in the capital.