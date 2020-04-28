The U.S. Ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison on Tuesday thanked Turkey for providing personal protection equipment in Washington’s fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

“We’re grateful to our Turkish @NATO Allies for sending medical supplies to US in support of our fight against #COVID19. #NATO solidarity during this pandemic highlights the strength of our transatlantic bond. A very big thank you to the people of #Turkey!” she said on Twitter.

The personal protective equipment, which includes 500,000 surgical masks, 400 N95 masks, 4,000 overalls, 2,000 liters of disinfectant, 1,500 goggles and 500 face shields, was sent on Washington's request, according to the Presidency.

A military aircraft carrying the crucial medical supplies for the U.S.'s fight against COVID-19 took off from the Turkish capital Ankara, the Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

The military cargo plane Koca Yusuf left from the Etimesgut Military Airport in Ankara after medical aid packages were loaded by personnel, according to the Defense Ministry.

U.S. Ambassador to Turkey David Satterfield also thanked Turkey for its “generous” donation, which is expected to reach Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, D.C. late Tuesday.