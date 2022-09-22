The United States thanked Türkiye on Wednesday for its mediator role in a hostage exchange between Ukraine and Russia, hours after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced the swap.

"I would like to thank the Turkish government for helping facilitate the exchange of hostages between Ukraine and Russia, building on their leadership on the grain deal," White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Twitter.

His tweet came after Erdoğan announced that the two nations had exchanged 200 hostages as a result of Türkiye's mediation and diplomatic efforts conducted with the leaders of the two countries.

Erdoğan told reporters in New York City that the hostage exchange under Türkiye's mediation was an "important step" towards ending the war between the two countries.

He said efforts to establish peace between Russia and Ukraine continue.

The president also thanked his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, adding: "I would also like to thank all my friends who contributed to this process."