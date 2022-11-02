The United States and the United Nations thanked Türkiye for its efforts to resume the Ukraine grain deal on Wednesday.

In a phone call with Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken thanked Türkiye over the resumption of the Ankara-brokered Black Sea grain deal.

The two ministers discussed the latest developments in Ukraine, especially grain shipments via the Black Sea corridor.

The top Turkish diplomat informed his counterpart about the initiatives taken by Ankara to ensure that the grain deal is being implemented smoothly.

Çavuşoğlu and Blinken also discussed Finland and Sweden's NATO membership bids, and the U.S. F-16 sales to Türkiye.

Meanwhile, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed Russia's participation again in the Ukraine grain deal after Moscow suspended the agreement and thanked Türkiye for Ankara's diplomatic efforts.

Antonio Guterres "warmly welcomes the announcement from the Russian Federation on its resumed participation in the implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative to facilitate the safe navigation for exports of grain, foodstuffs and fertilizer from Ukraine," Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"He is grateful for the diplomatic efforts of Türkiye, and thanks the U.N. Coordinator, Amir Abdulla, and his team for their work to keep this vital food supply line open," it said.

Guterres continues to engage with all actors toward the renewal and full implementation of the deal and he remains committed to removing the remaining obstacles to the exports of Russian food and fertilizer, outlined Dujarric.

Russia suspended the deal for what it alleged was a Ukrainian attack on its Black Sea fleet at the port of Sevastopol. It resumed implementation of the agreement earlier in the day after mediation from Ankara and the U.N.

Türkiye, the U.N., Russia and Ukraine signed the agreement to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused after Moscow's war on Ukraine in February.

On July 22, Türkiye, the U.N., Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul to resume Black Sea grain exports, which had stopped due to the conflict.

On Saturday, Russia announced that it would suspend its participation in the deal for what it alleged was a Ukrainian attack on its Black Sea fleet at the port of Sevastopol.

Earlier on Wednesday, Türkiye and Russia announced Moscow's return to the implementation of the Black Sea grain deal following Ankara and the U.N.'s mediation.