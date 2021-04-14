U.S. warships turned away from the Black Sea amid tensions between Russia and Ukraine, diplomatic sources said Wednesday.

The sources noted that the U.S. embassy has informed Turkish authorities regarding the matter.

The warships are currently anchored on the island of Crete, the most populous Greek island.

The United States notified Turkey two weeks ago that it planned to send two warships through the Turkish Straits toward the Black Sea in line with the Montreux Convention, Turkish diplomatic sources shared Friday, adding that the vessels will remain in the Black Sea until May 4.

The move came at a time that Russia has bulked up its military presence on Ukraine's eastern border.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and two U.S. warships are due to arrive in the Black Sea this week amid an escalation in fighting in eastern Ukraine where government forces have battled Russian-backed troops in a conflict Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people.

The deployment comes as the West sounds the alarm over what it says is a big and unexplained build-up of Russian forces close to Ukraine's eastern border and in Crimea. Russia has said it moves its forces around as it sees fit, including for defensive purposes.

The 1936 Montreux accord gives Turkey control over the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits. It also limits access of naval warships and governs foreign cargo ships.