World leaders on Sunday extended get well soon messages for President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and first lady Emine Erdoğan who tested positive for the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

"Thank God, we are pulling through the sickness, which we learned is an Omicron variant," Erdoğan wrote on Twitter. "We will continue our work from home. We ask for your prayers," he added.

"God willing, we will overcome this illness together," Emine Erdoğan tweeted separately.

Erdogan will turn 68 later this month and has been vaccinated.

The president will rest at his Istanbul residence for a week before a second test is administered, an advisor told Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa) by phone.

In the meantime, he will join events via videoconference if he has to, the advisor added.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog called Erdoğan on Sunday to wish him and first lady Emine Erdoğan a speedy recovery after they tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement by the presidency, Erdoğan thanked Herzog and the two leaders discussed holding a meeting soon.

Meanwhile, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali also called Erdoğan to extend get well soon wishes, among many other leaders.

Erdoğan said Sunday that both he and the first lady are experiencing no negative effects after testing positive for COVID-19, adding that they are continuing their work in isolation at their Istanbul home.

Furthermore, party leaders in Turkey also extended their good wishes to the president.

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Chairperson Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, chairperson of the opposition Good Party (IP) Meral Akşener, leader of the opposition Felicity Party (SP), Temel Karamollaoğlu, the chairperson of the Homeland Party (MP), and Muharrem Ince, Doğu Perinçek, leader of the Vatan Party were among the top politicians who wished speedy recovery to the president.

The couple is well enough to carry out their duties, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, adding that the omicron variant is "spreading fast" in Turkey.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a statement Sunday.

"I tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, I am in good health and continue to work by taking the necessary precautions," the National Defense Ministry quoted Akar as saying on Twitter.