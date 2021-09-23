Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun urged world powers to listen to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s calls to take action in the face of global challenges.

“The world must act with us and heed our President Erdoğan’s call for action,” Altun said in a message he posted on Twitter to mark the end of the president’s visit to the U.S. to attend the U.N. General Assembly (UNGA) meeting.

Altun noted that the UNGA meeting has been successful and that it has reaffirmed Turkey’s commitment to international cooperation to solve ongoing problems.

He said that Erdoğan hosted more than a dozen world leaders at the newly inaugurated Turkish House (Türkevi) to provide assistance to countries facing crises, including Libya, Afghanistan, Syria and more.

"The president has underlined Turkey’s willingness to help stabilize Afghanistan after the U.S. withdrawal. He called for a diverse new administration that includes other ethnic and political groups. Turkey is ready to help bring peace to this country,” Altun said.

Erdoğan on Sunday departed for New York to attend the 76th session of the UNGA. During his visit to the United States, Erdoğan reiterated his message calling for global justice and held bilateral contacts with world leaders. Among the most important issues on the president's agenda were U.N. reforms, the fight against irregular migration, global climate change, Islamophobia and sharing knowledge and experience to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 130 heads of state and government, foreign ministers and delegates attended the 76th U.N. summit, held in New York City.