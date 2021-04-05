Yemen's Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak on Sunday expressed his appreciation for Turkey's efforts for the implementation of peace in the conflict-torn country.

Receiving Turkey's former ambassador to Yemen, Faruk Bozgöz, whose term of duty recently ended, in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh, Mubarak praised Turkey's consistent stance to support the legitimate government and peace initiatives in Yemen.

He also thanked Bozgöz for his efforts to improve bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries and wished him luck for his new duty.

Bozgöz, for his part, expressed gratitude to Mubarak for his support. He reiterated Turkey's stance of supporting Yemen's legitimate government, stability, security and territorial integrity.

The conflict in Yemen began with the 2014 takeover of the capital Sanaa by the Houthis. A Saudi-led coalition allied with the exiled internationally recognized government of Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi has been fighting the rebels since March 2015.

According to the United Nations, Yemen faces the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. The war that has ravaged the country since 2015, largely seen in the region as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran, has killed over 100,000 people, including many civilians, and destroyed the economy and vital infrastructure. Accordingly, the country is now on the brink of what could be the world’s worst famine in over 100 years.