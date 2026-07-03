Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran on Friday during a visit to attend a state ceremony honoring senior Iranian officials killed during recent U.S.-Israeli attacks.

The meeting took place at the Saadabad Palace in the Iranian capital.

In a post on X following the talks, Yılmaz said Türkiye shared the grief of the Iranian people over their recent losses and reiterated Ankara's support for regional stability.

"We sincerely share the pain experienced by the brotherly Iranian people," Yılmaz noted. "As Türkiye, we will continue contributing to efforts aimed at establishing lasting peace and stability in our region, strengthening channels of dialogue and supporting the normalization process in the aftermath of the war."

Yılmaz said Türkiye would continue working with Iranian counterparts to further strengthen bilateral ties in areas including the economy, trade, energy and transportation.

He also thanked Pezeshkian for his hospitality and extended condolences to Iran over the deaths of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other Iranians killed in the attacks.

"I once again pray for God's mercy upon Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and all our Iranian brothers who lost their lives, and extend my condolences and patience to the Iranian state and the friendly and brotherly people of Iran," Yılmaz said.

On Feb. 28, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed, aged 86, in a U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran, the first day of the war. Power was swiftly passed to his son Mojtaba.

Ali Khamenei's public funeral will begin Saturday, with his body lying in state at the colossal complex in central Tehran that hosts major Friday prayers, official ceremonies and religious gatherings.

His burial will take place on July 9 at the shrine of Imam Reza in the northeastern city of Mashhad, his birthplace.