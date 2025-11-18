Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he planned to visit Türkiye on Wednesday, in a bid to reinvigorate negotiations with Russia.

"Tomorrow, I will hold meetings in Türkiye. We are preparing to reinvigorate negotiations, and we have developed solutions that we will propose to our partners. Doing everything possible to bring the end of the war closer is Ukraine’s top priority. We are also working to restore POW exchanges and bring our prisoners of war home," he said in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...