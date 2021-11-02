The Eastern Mediterranean 2021 drills hosted by Turkey and organized by the Turkish Naval Forces Command, started on Tuesday.

Lt. Col. Cüneyt Talayman told journalists that the drill will be carried out between No.1-12 in the Eastern Mediterranean to test humanitarian aid and natural disaster response methods, with the participation of a multinational, joint force and public and civil organizations, based on a generic scenario.

Some 35 vessels and 5,000 personnel from 10 countries are participating in the drill.

Talayman emphasized that within the scope of the exercise, it is aimed to observe the readiness of the Turkish Naval Task Force, which is planned to take on an important and respected task such as the Naval Component Command within the NATO Response Force (NRF) in 2023 and 2028.

"As national elements, 26 ships, maritime patrol aircraft, naval helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles, amphibious marine infantry units and Underwater Attack and Underwater Defense task teams from the Naval Forces Command, attack and general purpose helicopters from the Land Forces Command, Tactical air support F-16 aircraft, Airborne Warning and Control (HIK) aircraft and transport aircraft, search and rescue teams from the Gendarmerie General Command, coast guard boats and search and rescue helicopters from the Coast Guard Command will participate in the operation," Talayman said.

Moreover, 11 observers from Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Libya, Nigeria, Pakistan, Oman and Ukraine are participating in the exercise.

"On Nov. 3-6, surface warfare against basic naval operations, submarine operational readiness training, including air defense warfare, electronic warfare, maritime control operations, submarine rescue operations and live weapon firing will be carried out,” Talayman said.