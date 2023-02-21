Egypt’s official news agency MENA reported on Monday that an aid convoy carrying tents, blankets, foodstuffs, medications and medical supplies was en route to Türkiye and Syria affected by deadly earthquakes on Feb. 6. Under the directives of Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, the aid was loaded to a ship which left El-Arish port.

The aid consists of donations from Egyptian ministries, Al-Azhar University, the Egyptian Red Crescent and Tahya Misr (Long Live Egypt) Fund.

The Egyptian Presidency earlier announced delivery of about 500 tons of humanitarian aid to Syria, through the war-torn country’s port of Latakia. On Feb. 8, Egypt also announced that it sent five planes loaded with humanitarian aid for earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria.

President el-Sissi was among the first leaders to convey condolences to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over the catastrophe, although the two countries' relations are still not fully normalized after past disputes over a series of issues.