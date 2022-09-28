President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said this century will be the century of Türkiye, as he said the country promises hope in many areas, including the economy.

Speaking at a live interview on CNN Türk, the president said his ruling Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) motto for the upcoming 2023 elections would be synonymous, as he announced it as "Türkiye's century."

"The 2022 global growth forecasts are revised downwards, but despite this fact, our Türkiye economy model will prove continued growth. We will see this, let no one doubt it," Erdoğan said.

The AK Party first swept into power in the November 2002 elections.

Türkiye is set to hold nationwide elections in June 2023, when voters will choose the president as well as all 600 members of parliament.

The president and parliamentary lawmakers are elected to five-year terms, although the president also has the power to call for early elections.

After serving as prime minister since 2003, Erdoğan took the presidential reins starting in 2014, but only one term so far after Türkiye's 2017 shift to a presidential system of government.

Under the new system, presidents are limited to two full terms in office.