Six senior figures from the opposition Homeland Party (Memleket Partisi) on Monday resigned from the party.
Among those who resigned, the party's Deputy Chair and Spokesperson Gaye Usluer also took part in the mass resignation.
Former main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) dissident and former presidential candidate, Muharrem Ince, established the party last year.
As the main opposition party's candidate in the 2018 Turkish presidential election, Ince received just over 30% of the votes, placing second behind the first-round winner, incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, with 53%.
