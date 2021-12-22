Ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) mayors will attend a three-day meeting in the capital Ankara on Wednesday to evaluate and boost their performance ahead of the elections.

Around 804 mayors from cities and districts and the transportation, environment, interior and economy ministers are expected to attend the three-day meeting, which will be held in the Kızılcahamam district.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is expected to make the opening speech and remind mayors of the importance of staying in touch with the people.

The mayors will also get a chance to express their demands and present reports about their cities and districts.

Participants will review provincial reports and discuss the road map regarding the upcoming presidential elections in 2023 and the local elections in 2024.

It has been two years since the ruling party held its annual meeting, which was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.