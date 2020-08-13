Muharrem Ince, a dissident of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and a former presidential candidate, launched a new political movement on Thursday named "Homeland in a Thousand Days."

Announcing the movement during a televised news conference, Ince said the movement will be launched from the eastern province of Sivas on Sept. 4, where a 1919 congress marked the start of Turkish National Movement during the War of Independence.

Ince, criticizing both the government and the opposition, particularly the CHP, for failing to do their jobs, said that Turkey's problems need a brand new movement in order to be solved.

He stated that he is not after being yet another opposition party, instead, he aims to provide a "way out" for the people.

"Turkey needs peace, production and fair distribution," Ince said, indicating that his movement is based on the principles of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Turkish republic.

Admitting that a rough journey lies ahead for his movement, he said that he and his fellow friends will do their best to overcome the challenges.

Ince also referred to his past experiences in the CHP, especially during his candidacy period, and stated that the party has done its best to dampen his morale.

Many CHP dissidents like Ince have long accused the Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu of installing his supporters in key posts, thus ensuring longstanding chairmanship.

Ince was elected four consecutive times in 2002, 2007, 2011 and 2015 as a CHP deputy for his hometown Yalova. He also served as the CHP's parliamentary group deputy chairman for two terms.

Ince challenged Kılıçdaroğlu twice, first in September 2014 following the party's loss in the Turkish presidential election and later in February 2018.

As the presidential candidate for the main opposition party in the 2018 Turkish presidential election, Ince received just over 30% of the votes, placing second behind the first-round winner, incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, with 53%.