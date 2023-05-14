Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Chairperson Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu is leading in his hometown Tunceli with 77.46% of the vote, with 32.05% of the ballot boxes opened.

More than 64.1 million people were registered to vote, including over 1.76 million who had already cast their ballots abroad and 4.9 million first-time voters.

A total of 191,885 ballot boxes have been set up for voters in the country.

Every voter cast two ballots, one for the president and the other for lawmakers who will serve five-year terms.

Voters chose between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, seeking reelection, leading opposition candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and Sinan Oğan.

Muharrem Ince, another presidential contender, withdrew from the race earlier on Thursday.

However, despite his withdrawal, the Supreme Election Council (YSK) – Türkiye's election authority – has affirmed the validity of votes for the candidate.

Over 30 political parties and 150 independent parliamentary candidates will compete in the elections.

Five multiparty blocs are in the running: the People's Alliance, the Nation Alliance, the Ancestral Alliance, the Labor and Freedom Alliance, and the Union of Socialist Forces Alliance.